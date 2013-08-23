RPT-Volvo Cars says gets green light for Chinese manufacturing

(Repeats without changes to cover alert)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned automaker Volvo Car Group said on Friday it had received the long-awaited approval to begin manufacturing in China at its plants in Daqing and Zhangjiakou.

“As a result, Volvo Cars’ full Chinese industrial footprint, including Chengdu, has been approved,” the company, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said in a statement.

Volvo, which was granted a manufacturing license for its Chengdu plant in June, expects to sell 200,000 cars in China by 2018 as its new production plants in the country become operational in coming quarters. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)