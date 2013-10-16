FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo to move production in quest to boost profits
October 16, 2013 / 12:34 PM / 4 years ago

Volvo to move production in quest to boost profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo said it would move some of its production from Umea, Sweden, and Ghent, Belgium, to other units as part of a group-wide push to boost profitability.

The relocation of production to Gothenburg in western Sweden and Blainville, France, would be carried out over two years and affect about 900 staff, 700 of which were employed in Sweden, the company said in a statement.

“The directional decision includes staff cutbacks, as well as operational changes and will be subject to trade union consultations,” the company said.

Volvo, which competes for market leadership with Germany’s Daimler, said already last year it would restructure its business to boost its operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015 to just under 12 percent.

The actions announced on Thursday were a “minor part” of the financial impact of the efficiency drive, the company said. ($1 = 6.4989 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
