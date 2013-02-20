FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Jan truck deliveries drop 23 pct
February 20, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Volvo Jan truck deliveries drop 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks slid 23 percent year-on-year in January, hit by sluggish demand in Europe and North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, were down 30 percent while they were 38 percent lower in North America.

Shipments were also down 23 percent in Asia and but up 36 percent in South America.

