Volvo truck deliveries rise 3 pct yr/yr in July
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 30, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Friday shipments of its trucks rose 3 percent year-on-year in July as deliveries picked up in Western Europe and South America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, rose 10 percent while they fell 11 percent in North America. In Western Europe, deliveries were up 20 percent.

Shipments increased 45 percent in South America, where government incentives have spurred demand in Brazil in recent quarters, while they decreased 8 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

