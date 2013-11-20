Volvo truck shipments rise 13 pct yr/yr in Oct

STOCKHOLM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 13 percent year-on-year in October as deliveries in North America jumped but said it would reduce European production next year due to weak demand.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its top market, Europe, rose 12 percent while they increased 47 percent in North America.

It said first quarter production rates in Europe would be adjusted to reflect lower demand, a consequence of customers having pre-bought trucks ahead of stringent emission regulations which come into force Jan. 1, 2014.

Shipments eased 6 percent in South America while they rose 3 percent in Asia.