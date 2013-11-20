FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo truck shipments rise 13 pct yr/yr in Oct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo truck shipments rise 13 pct yr/yr in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 13 percent year-on-year in October as deliveries in North America jumped but said it would reduce European production next year due to weak demand.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its top market, Europe, rose 12 percent while they increased 47 percent in North America.

It said first quarter production rates in Europe would be adjusted to reflect lower demand, a consequence of customers having pre-bought trucks ahead of stringent emission regulations which come into force Jan. 1, 2014.

Shipments eased 6 percent in South America while they rose 3 percent in Asia.

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.