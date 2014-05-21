FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo truck shipments unexpectedly fall 1 pct yr/yr in April
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 21, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo truck shipments unexpectedly fall 1 pct yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 21 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday deliveries of its trucks fell one percent year-on-year in April, well below market expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 4 percent.

Deliveries in Volvo’s top market, Europe, took a toll, dipping 8 percent while they slid 29 percent in South America. In North America and Asia, deliveries rose 14 percent, respectively.

Volvo said it would moderately increase production in North America at the end of the second quarter to meet increased demand. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.