Volvo Aug truck shipments fall 8 pct yr/yr
September 18, 2014

Volvo Aug truck shipments fall 8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo’s truck shipments fell 8 percent year-on-year in August, the company said on Thursday, below market expectations and hurt by a weak market in Europe.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to fall 1.5 percent.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said deliveries in its top market, Europe, fell 19 percent while they were up 22 percent in North America. Deliveries in Asia fell 6 percent while they decreased 42 percent in South America. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
