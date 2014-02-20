FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo January truck deliveries rise 26 percent
February 20, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo January truck deliveries rise 26 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Volvo, the world’s second biggest truck maker, said on Thursday shipments of its trucks rose 26 percent year-on-year in January.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, rose 16 percent while they surged 113 percent in North America.

North America figures were affected by two “down-weeks” in January 2013 at Volvo-branded trucks.

It said first-quarter production rates in Europe had been adjusted to reflect lower demand, a consequence of customers having pre-bought trucks ahead of stringent emission regulations which come into force at the turn of the year.

January deliveries were down 2 percent in South America while they were rose 2 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

