Truck maker Volvo sells shares in India's Eicher Motors
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 4, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Truck maker Volvo sells shares in India's Eicher Motors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday it had sold 1,270,000 shares in Indian auto firm Eicher Motors for around 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($301.59 million).

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Volvo, which prior to the sale owned 8.4 percent of Eicher Motors, was planning to sell up to $300 million of stock.

Volvo said the sale would generate a capital gain of around 2.4 billion crowns and will have no impact on either ownership or control of truck and bus manufacturer, VE Commercial Vehicles, a 50-50 joint venture between Volvo and Eicher. ($1 = 8.2895 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
