UPDATE 1-Volvo and Geely to sign technology sharing pact Friday -source
March 9, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Volvo and Geely to sign technology sharing pact Friday -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Volvo and Geely to unveil technology sharing deal

* Volvo retains its independence

* Pact should avoid affecting Volvo’s image

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - Volvo Car will sign an agreement with its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group Co on Friday to share technologies in select areas, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The two sides will start discussing specific details on technology sharing, said the source, without elaborating.

Volvo will remain an independently operated premier brand, the source added.

Volvo’s China representative declined to comment.

Geely, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings, took over Volvo from Ford Motor in August 2010, marking China’s largest overseas auto acquisition and reflecting the country’s rapid rise in the auto world..

The deal, however, raised some eyebrows especially in Volvo’s home country fearing a Chinese takeover could tarnish Volvo’s image as a long-established upscale brand.

To ease the concerns, Volvo’s new chairman Li Shufu had stated publicly that Volvo’s independence would be maintained.

“Geely is Geely, Volvo is Volvo,” Li was quoted as saying time and again.

Even though technology sharing between a parent and its subsidiary is not unusual, industry observers warned about operational difficulties in executing the plan.

“Geely is the obvious beneficiary of the deal. But they should be extremely careful in executing the sharing as it could tarnish Volvo’s image as a premier brand,” said Yale Zhang, president of consultancy Automotive Foresight (Shanghai) Co Ltd.

Volvo is pending Chinese government approval to build a greenfield manufacturing plant in Chengdu in southwest China. The plant would also produce a new brand jointly developed by Volvo and Geely.

