FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears GKN buy of Volvo's aerospace unit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

EU clears GKN buy of Volvo's aerospace unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN Plc secured EU regulatory approval on Monday to purchase Volvo AB’s aerospace unit for 633 million pounds ($1.01 billion), to boost its presence in the fast-growing civil aircraft industry.

GKN said when it unveiled the deal in July that the civil aviation sector is expected to almost double in size over the next 20 years.

Volvo Aero’s customers include General Electric, Pratt & Whitney -- part of United Technologies -- and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The European Commission said its investigation showed the proposed deal would not significantly reduce supply options to customers.

“The merged entity would continue to face a competitive constraint from third parties and ... the supply options open to customers would not be significantly reduced as a result of the transaction,” the EU executive said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.