FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo to communicate on IT unit review on April 24
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 31, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo to communicate on IT unit review on April 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it would reveal the future of its IT unit on Apr. 24 when it is due to release its report on the first quarter.

Volvo had said earlier it would finalise a review of its IT unit at the latest this quarter, which ends on Tuesday.

“We are more or less done with the review”, a Volvo spokeswoman said, declining to give further detail.

Sweden’s Volvo is under pressure to demonstrate the benefits of years of cost cuts and has in addition to major staff cuts also sold off non-core assets in recent years, above all its aerospace division in 2012.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.