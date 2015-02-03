FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Car Group sales rise 1.6 pct in January
February 3, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Volvo Car Group sales rise 1.6 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said on Tuesday its vehicle sales rose 1.6 percent in January compared with the same month last year, with growth in its key markets.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said in a statement it sold 30,854 cars last month.

Sales in China -- the home of parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co -- rose 0.7 percent, Western Europe outside Sweden 4.9 percent and the United States 0.1 percent. Sales in its Swedish home market were up 0.2 percent.

Sales in what the company calls “other markets” fell 2.6 percent.

The company said it had pre-orders for 15,000 cars of the new XC90 model. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Susan Thomas)

