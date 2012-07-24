Volvo Q2 profit tops forecast, orders miss

STOCKHOLM, July 24 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for its two top markets, despite a weakening global economy and rapidly souring order intake.

Operating earnings at Volvo slipped to 7.34 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion) from a year-ago 7.65 billion to come in above a mean forecast for 6.66 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.

However, the earnings were boosted by a positive 495 million crowns from a value added tax credit in Brazil which related to too high payments there in previous years. This was not included in the earnings poll.

Order bookings of its trucks also dipped more than expected, falling 19 percent on the year in the second quarter compared to a 10 percent fall seen by analysts. ($1 = 6.9726 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)