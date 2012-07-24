FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Q2 profit tops forecast, orders miss
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 5:38 AM / 5 years ago

Volvo Q2 profit tops forecast, orders miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 24 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for its two top markets, despite a weakening global economy and rapidly souring order intake.

Operating earnings at Volvo slipped to 7.34 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion) from a year-ago 7.65 billion to come in above a mean forecast for 6.66 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.

However, the earnings were boosted by a positive 495 million crowns from a value added tax credit in Brazil which related to too high payments there in previous years. This was not included in the earnings poll.

Order bookings of its trucks also dipped more than expected, falling 19 percent on the year in the second quarter compared to a 10 percent fall seen by analysts. ($1 = 6.9726 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.