FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Q3 profit lags forecast, sees flat 2013 market
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 24, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Volvo Q3 profit lags forecast, sees flat 2013 market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by one-off costs and low production at its plants, and forecast flat heavy-duty truck markets next year.

Volvo said operating earnings slumped to 2.9 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 5.8 billion to come in well below a mean forecast for 4.5 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, the dominant global player in the industry alongside Germany’s Daimler, said earnings were hit by 1.06 billion in one-off charges from restructuring at its UD Trucks business and an adjustment of warranty reserves.

Analysts had on average seen extraordinary items denting earnings to the tune of 537 million crowns in the quarter. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.