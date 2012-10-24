Volvo Q3 profit lags forecast, sees flat 2013 market

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by one-off costs and low production at its plants, and forecast flat heavy-duty truck markets next year.

Volvo said operating earnings slumped to 2.9 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 5.8 billion to come in well below a mean forecast for 4.5 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, the dominant global player in the industry alongside Germany’s Daimler, said earnings were hit by 1.06 billion in one-off charges from restructuring at its UD Trucks business and an adjustment of warranty reserves.

Analysts had on average seen extraordinary items denting earnings to the tune of 537 million crowns in the quarter. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)