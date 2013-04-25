FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Q1 profit misses forecast, sees demand uptick
April 25, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Volvo Q1 profit misses forecast, sees demand uptick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a much sharper than expected fall in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as weak demand pushed sales volumes to their lowest level since the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

The Swedish company said operating earnings tumbled to 482 million crowns ($72.7 million) from a year-ago 6.24 billion to come in well below a mean forecast of 2.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Volvo, the dominant global player in the industry alongside Germany’s Daimler, said however that it had seen improving demand in several key markets and posted a surprise rise in the order intake in the quarter. ($1 = 6.6300 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

