Volvo Q3 profit lags forecast
October 25, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo Q3 profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted a deeper-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings as costs for the launch of a vast range of new trucks and fierce currency headwinds took a heavy toll.

Volvo, vying for market leadership with Germany’s Daimler , said operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 2.50 billion crowns ($392.9 million) from a year-ago 3.48 billion, well below a forecast 3.34 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company also lowered its forecast for the North American heavy truck market and said most of its main markets were expected to be roughly flat next year. ($1 = 6.3631 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

