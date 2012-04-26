Volvo sees stronger Europe market as Q1 tops fcast

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck market this year, saying it would crank up production slightly.

Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($925.79 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 5.57 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)