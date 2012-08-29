FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Volvo truck deliveries rise 5 pct yr/yr in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday that shipments of its trucks rose 5 percent year-on-year in July as strong deliveries in North America more than offset weakness in its home market, Europe.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were down 7 percent in Europe while they shot up 74 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were down 5 percent.

The company said its brands in North America - Volvo and Mack - were helped by more production days in the month. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Patrick Lannin)

