Volvo truck shipments fall 4 pct yr/yr in August

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in August as weakness in western Europe and South America overshadowed slender growth in North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments in western Europe fell 2 percent. However, the region as a whole rose 11 percent on the back of robust growth in the east.

In North America, shipments rose 6 percent while they were down 22 percent in South America. In Asia, deliveries fell 9 percent versus August last year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)