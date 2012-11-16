Volvo truck shipments fall 8 pct y/y in Oct

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Friday shipments of its trucks fell 8 percent year-on-year in October as weakness in North America and Asia overshadowed stability at a low level in Europe.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments in North America fell 18 percent and 16 percent in Asia.

In Europe, the group’s biggest market and where demand has languished at a relatively low level for several quarters, deliveries were down 1 percent while they eased 3 percent in South America. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)