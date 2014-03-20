FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Volvo truck deliveries jump 28 pct y/y in Feb, top forecast
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 20, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Volvo truck deliveries jump 28 pct y/y in Feb, top forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects analyst forecast in second paragraph to 19 percent from 11 percent)

STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Thursday shipments of its trucks rose 28 percent year-on-year in February, topping market expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries to rise 19 percent rise.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, rose 14 percent while they climbed 55 percent in North America.

Deliveries in February were up 32 percent in South America while they were rose 32 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.