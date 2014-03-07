Volvo repeats margin improvement goal

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - World No.2 truck maker Volvo on Friday repeated its goal of raising its operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015 through a programme of cost cuts, material from a presentation by the company.

In a slide headed “Deliver Profitability Improvement,” Volvo said its programme would have an “impact on operating margin of 3 percentage points by end of 2015, representing an improvement of SEK 9 billion based on 12 month rolling revenues of SEK 300 billion.”

Gothenburg-based Volvo set a target in 2012 to raise its operating margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015.

In the previous year, the company had an operating margin of 8.7 percent. In 2013, the operating margin was 2.9 percent.