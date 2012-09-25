FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truck maker Volvo aims for profitability boost, takes charge
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had set a strategic programme aimed at boosting profitability and cutting costs.

It said in a statement that its 2013-2015 strategy included goals for an increase in vehicle gross profit margin per region of 3 percentage points, to reduce the actual standard cost of sales by 10 percent, to decrease wholesale selling expenses to 5 percent of sales and to reduce the research and development cost to 11.5 billion crowns.

The group also said in the statement, released during a capital markets day presentation to investors, that it would take a charge of 600 million crowns ($91.26 million) in the third quarter related to cost cuts in Japan. ($1 = 6.5747 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

