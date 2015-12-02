FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo says to lay off 734 workers in the U.S.
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo says to lay off 734 workers in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday it will lay off 734 workers in its U.S. operations in the wake of a move to cut production in the face of lower demand in the North American market.

“We adjust our production in New River Valley to the current demand,” Kina Wileke said. New River Valley is Volvo’s Virginia truck plant.

Volvo said on Nov. 19 it was planning to adjust its production due to lower demand. In its third quarter report in late October, it forecast a decline of about 10 percent in the North American truck market next year.

“This reflects the combination of the expected market decline and our need to wind up inventory in the supply chain,” Wileke said. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
