Geely's Volvo says tough to reach break even on EBIT this year

GOTHENBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corporation said on Monday it would be difficult to reach break even at an operating profit level this year, citing a sluggish European market.

“...It will be very tough to reach break even at the whole-year level (this year),” Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo’s chief executive, told Reuters.

Asked about 2013, he said there were “no direct positive signals in the European market”. He added that the North American market was coming back and that China was still growing. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)