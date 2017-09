GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec 4 (Reuters) - AB Volvo at capital markets day: * Emea head says European truck market moving sideways * Emea head repeats forecast for roughly flat European truck market in 2014 * Americas head says still expects flat Brazil truck market in 2014 * Americas head says North American truck market in 2014 still seen at around

same level as 2013, hoping to see some upward pressure on that number