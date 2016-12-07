FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MOVES-Volvo Cars names company veteran Green as new R&D head
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 7, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Volvo Cars names company veteran Green as new R&D head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it had appointed Henrik Green as its new head of research and development, replacing Peter Mertens, who is leaving for German carmaker Audi.

Green, 43, is currently Senior Vice President Sales and Production Planning & Customer Service at Volvo Cars. He joined Volvo Cars in 1996.

"Henrik is ideally qualified to lead our team of highly talented engineers around the world as we enter the second phase of Volvo's transformation," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Volkswagen-owned Audi said in late November that it had appointed Mertens as its new head of technical development. ]

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.