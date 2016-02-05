FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo Q4 core profit just lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in fourth quarter core earnings on Friday and scaled back its outlook for the North American heavy-duty truck market, saying it would lower production in the region.

Sweden’s biggest company by revenues said adjusted operating profit rose to 4.57 billion Swedish crowns ($543.76 million) from a year-ago 3.02 billion, just lagging a mean forecast of 4.72 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4044 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

