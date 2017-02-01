Volvo Q4 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo reported stronger than expected quarterly core earnings on Wednesday as years of cost cuts boosted margins on top of brisk sales, and raised its forecast for the European market this year.

Adjusted operating profit at Sweden's Volvo rose to 5.66 billion Swedish crowns ($646.5 million) from a year-ago 4.57 billion to come in well above a mean forecast of 4.76 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7547 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)