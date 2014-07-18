Volvo Q2 profit, orders lag forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo posted a smaller than expected rise in core earnings on Friday and said a recovery in the European market had come later than anticipated in the second quarter, resulting in over-capacity in production.

Volvo, vying for market leadership with Germany’s Daimler and Volkswagen’s Scania and MAN brands, said operating profit excluding restructuring charges rose to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($629 million) from a year-ago 3.3 billion versus a mean forecast 5.0 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.8350 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)