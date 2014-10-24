FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Q3 core profit above forecast
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 24, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo Q3 core profit above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo posted a surprise rise in core earnings on Friday and said it expected industry-wide heavy-duty truck sales to be flat in Europe next year while further growth was forecast for the resurgent North American market.

Volvo, Sweden’s biggest company by sales and top private sector employer, said operating profit excluding restructuring charges rose to 2.91 billion Swedish crowns ($401 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating a mean forecast of 2.07 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 7.2559 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.