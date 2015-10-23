FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo Q3 core profit tops forecast
October 23, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo Q3 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in third quarter core earnings on Friday and said it expected some growth in the European truck market next year while North American industry-wide sales were seen slowing.

Sweden’s biggest company by sales and top private sector employer said adjusted operating profit rose to 5.1 billion crowns ($603.9 million) from a year-ago 2.9 billion, beating a mean forecast of 4.6 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

