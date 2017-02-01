FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Volvo Q4 core profit tops forecast
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 1, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

RPT-Volvo Q4 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Truck maker Volvo reported stronger than expected quarterly core earnings on Wednesday as years of cost cuts boosted margins on top of brisk sales, and raised its forecast for the European market this year.

Adjusted operating profit at Sweden's Volvo rose to 5.66 billion Swedish crowns ($646.5 million) from a year-ago 4.57 billion to come in well above a mean forecast of 4.76 billion in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.7547 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

