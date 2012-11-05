FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geely's Volvo Cars says sales down 5.9 pct in Jan-Oct
November 5, 2012

Geely's Volvo Cars says sales down 5.9 pct in Jan-Oct

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corporation said on Monday that retail sales of its cars fell 5.9 percent in January through October but that the decline levelled off in the final month of the period.

Volvo, which was bought from Ford Motor Co by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2010, said sales totalled 347,532 cars in the 10-month period.

The company, which has faced weakening demand in several key markets and scaled back production at its main plants, said retail sales in October alone were down 1.8 percent from a year ago to 34,843 cars. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)

