FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Volvo says to convert 110 mln A shares into B shares
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Volvo says to convert 110 mln A shares into B shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volvo AB : * Says AB Volvo received a request for the conversion of 110,048,945 series A

shares to series B shares * Says following the execution of today’s request and taking other requests for conversions and executed conversions since Dec 1, 2012, into account, there will be a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo * Says the number of votes in the company will once the conversion is concluded amount to 704,731,960; exluding treasury shares owned by AB Volvo, the number of votes will amount to 676,002,504 * The conversion follows Renault’s sale of its remaining stake in Volvo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.