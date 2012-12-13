BRIEF-Volvo says to convert 110 mln A shares into B shares

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Volvo AB : * Says AB Volvo received a request for the conversion of 110,048,945 series A

shares to series B shares * Says following the execution of today’s request and taking other requests for conversions and executed conversions since Dec 1, 2012, into account, there will be a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo * Says the number of votes in the company will once the conversion is concluded amount to 704,731,960; exluding treasury shares owned by AB Volvo, the number of votes will amount to 676,002,504 * The conversion follows Renault’s sale of its remaining stake in Volvo