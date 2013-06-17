FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo truck shipments slide 9 pct yr/yr in May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo truck shipments slide 9 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 17 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Monday shipments of its trucks fell 9 percent year-on-year in May as lingering weakness in its two biggest markets - Europe and North America - eclipsed a steady upturn in South America.

Including joint ventures, mainly India’s Eicher, shipments were also down 9 percent, Volvo said in a statement.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said deliveries in its biggest market, Europe, fell 16 percent while they decreased 10 percent in North America and 9 percent in Asia.

Brazilian government incentives have spurred demand in South America’s biggest economy over the past couple of quarters and Volvo said its shipments in the region were up 28 percent compared to May last year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.