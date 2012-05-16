UPDATE 1-Volvo truck shipments dip as Europe, Brazil weigh

* Volvo April truck deliveries fall 4 pct yr/yr

* Shipments down 22 pct in Europe, up 39 pct in N America

* Engine switch weighs on S American shipments, down 30 pct (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, shares)

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in April as weak demand in Europe and South America eclipsed a firm upturn in North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments fell 22 percent in Europe, its biggest market, while they were up 39 percent in North America.

“It was a little bit weaker than expected,” said an analyst who declined to be named, adding a note of caution about making too much out of a single month’s figures.

Volvo shares were down 2.4 percent at 81.95 crowns at 0750 GMT, underperforming a 1.2 percent fall in the Stockholm bourse’s blue chip index.

European truckmakers have been bracing for tougher times as euro zone turmoil and related austerity weigh on their home market, while new emission rules have hit demand in Brazil, the biggest South American market for heavy-duty trucks.

Volvo sounded a cautiously upbeat note on demand in its top market in late April, saying it expected industry-wide sales to contract less than previously feared and that it would raise output there slightly in the coming months.

The company, a rival of German market leader Daimler , said on Wednesday production would increase slightly at its Renault arm during the second quarter and its Volvo brand in the third quarter.

Volvo forecasts for the European truck market to shrink to about 230,000 units this year from 242,400 units last year.

North America has been a bright spot for truck makers in recent quarters with the U.S. market finally picking up speed after a deep downturn in the wake of the global financial crisis as transporters move to replace ageing fleets.

While concerns have arisen that high diesel prices could restrict the upturn in a market that Volvo expects to grow to about 250,000 units this year from 216,000 in 2011, the company gave no indication demand was being hit.

“Overall industry demand continues at a good level due in large part to the age of the region’s trucking fleet,” it said.

Deliveries in South America, hard hit by the rules-driven shift to new engines in Brazil, tumbled 30 percent while shipments in Asia increased 9 percent on the year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alison Birrane)