CORRECTED-Volvo truck shipments fall 4 pct y/y in April
May 16, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Volvo truck shipments fall 4 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Asia in last paragraph from South America)

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in April as weak demand in Europe and South America eclipsed a strong upturn in North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 39 percent in North America while they fell 22 percent in Europe, the group’s biggest market.

Deliveries in South America tumbled 30 percent while shipments in Asia increased 9 percent on the year. (Editing by Alison Birrane)

