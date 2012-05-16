CORRECTED-Volvo truck shipments fall 4 pct y/y in April

(Corrects to Asia in last paragraph from South America)

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in April as weak demand in Europe and South America eclipsed a strong upturn in North America.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were up 39 percent in North America while they fell 22 percent in Europe, the group’s biggest market.

Deliveries in South America tumbled 30 percent while shipments in Asia increased 9 percent on the year. (Editing by Alison Birrane)