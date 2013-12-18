FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo truck shipments rise 16 pct y/y in Nov
December 18, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Volvo truck shipments rise 16 pct y/y in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Volvo, the world’s second biggest truck maker, said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 16 percent year-on-year in November on the back of strong demand in Europe.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, jumped 22 percent while they climbed 19 percent in North America.

It repeated first-quarter production rates in Europe would be adjusted to reflect lower demand, a consequence of customers having pre-bought trucks ahead of stringent emission regulations which come into force at the turn of the year.

November deliveries were up 29 percent in South America while they were down one percent in Asia. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

