Volvo shipments rise 4 pct yr/yr in May
June 18, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo shipments rise 4 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said shipments of its trucks rose 4 percent year-on-year in May, above market expectations, but said the product and market mix had been unfavourable as sales of lighter trucks outpaced those of heavy duty vehicles.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 1.3 percent.

Deliveries in Volvo’s top market, Europe, fell 4 percent while they were down 19 percent in South America. This was offset by a 13 percent rise in North America and a 26 percent jump in Asian deliveries. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)

