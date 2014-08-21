Volvo truck shipments fall 9 pct in July versus expected rise

STOCKHOLM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said shipments of its trucks fell 9 percent year-on-year in July, below market expectations, as it posted large declines in all its major regions except for North America.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 4 percent. (ID:L5N0QQ3KR]

Gothenburg-based Volvo said deliveries in its top market, Europe, fell 17 percent while they were up 21 percent North America. Shipments in Asia fell 15 percent while they slumped 36 percent in South America. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Simon Johnson)