Volvo truck shipments fall 5 pct in October, lag forecast
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 19, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo truck shipments fall 5 pct in October, lag forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo posted on Wednesday a 5 percent fall in deliveries of its trucks in October, below market expectations as Europe weighed.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for shipments at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to fall 3 percent.

Gothenburg-based Volvo said deliveries in its top market, Europe, fell 22 percent while they were up 21 in North America. Deliveries in Asia rose 2 percent while they fell 14 percent in South America. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

