February 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Volvo posts surprise fall in truck shipments in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Global truck maker Volvo said deliveries of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in January, a much weaker outcome than expected, as a steep plunge in shipments in South America weighed.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to rise 10 percent year-on-year.

Volvo said deliveries rose 1 percent in its biggest market, Europe, while they were up 14 percent in North America and 3 percent in Asia. But the increases were more than offset by a 66 percent slide in South America compared to the 21 percent fall seen by analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

