FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo truck shipments fall 1 pct y/y in Feb, below forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Volvo truck shipments fall 1 pct y/y in Feb, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Thursday shipments of its trucks fell 1 percent year-on-year in February, worse than expected, weighed down primarily by a slow economy in Brazil.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to come in flat year-on-year.

Volvo said deliveries rose 13 percent in its biggest market, Europe, while they were up 32 percent in North America. Shipments in Asia fell 9 percent.

The group said a 73 percent fall in Latin America was “primarily due to lower deliveries in Brazil where a slow economic development combined with more stringent financing terms for buying trucks has significantly reduced demand”. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.