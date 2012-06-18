FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Volvo truck deliveries fall 3 pct yr/yr in May
June 18, 2012

RPT-Volvo truck deliveries fall 3 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - World number two truck maker Volvo said on Monday deliveries of its trucks fell 3 percent year-on-year in May amid weak demand in Europe adding it was looking at whether to abandon planned increases in production on the continent.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments fell 17 percent in Europe, the group’s biggest market, while they rose 31 percent in North America.

Deliveries in South America declined 19 percent, while shipments in Asia were down 1 percent on the year.

