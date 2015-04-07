North American heavy truck orders at 25,100 units in March - ACT

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - North American heavy truck orders amounted to 25,100 units in March, a six-month low and down 9 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released on Thursday last week.

“March’s orders marked the end of a twenty-five month streak of consecutive year-over-year gains,” ACT market analyst Steve Tam said in a statement.

“Rather than signalling weakness in the market, March’s lower intake is more akin to turning the tap down as the pool nears the full mark.”