BRIEF-Volvo transfers backhoe loaders, motor graders output to SDLG
November 13, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo transfers backhoe loaders, motor graders output to SDLG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Volvo Volvo CE transfers backhoe loaders and motor graders to SDLG to improve profitability

* As part of the Volvo Group’s ongoing activities to improve profitability and reduce costs, Volvo Construction Equipment will discontinue development and production of its current product line of Volvo-branded backhoe loaders and motor graders

* In the future, these products will instead be manufactured by Volvo CE’s Chinese company SDLG

* Combined with other efficiency enhancement measures, this will result in a workforce reduction of about 1,000 employees, of whom the majority are in Poland, the US and Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

