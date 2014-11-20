FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Volvo cooperating with EU cartel probe, repeats financial impact probable
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 20, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Truck maker AB Volvo

* The volvo group receives statement of objections from the european commission regarding on-going antitrust investigation

* Says statement of objections does not prejudice final outcome of commission proceedings

* Says is now evaluating implications of statement of objections

* Says is cooperating fully with authorities and has previously announced that it is of view that it is probable that group’s financial result and cash flow may be materially adversely affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

