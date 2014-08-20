FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geely's Volvo Car Group swings to profit in H1
August 20, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Geely's Volvo Car Group swings to profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group swung to a profit for the first half of the year as sharply rising sales in China and growth in Europe more than offset lingering weakness in the United States, its results showed on Wednesday.

Volvo, bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, reported operating earnings of 1.21 billion crowns ($176.5 million) versus a year-ago loss of 577 million. (1 US dollar = 6.8541 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)

